Analysts Expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Brokerages expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGXGet Rating) to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the highest is ($0.46). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($2.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($2.88). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.94% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTGX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTGX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,963. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.31. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

About Protagonist Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

