Analysts Expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Seabridge Gold reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seabridge Gold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 1,022.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after buying an additional 675,673 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,962,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,364,000 after buying an additional 464,231 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 14,303.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 138,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 248,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118,468 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SA opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 0.89. Seabridge Gold has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

