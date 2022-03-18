Analysts Expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Seabridge Gold reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seabridge Gold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of SA opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 0.89. Seabridge Gold has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30.
About Seabridge Gold (Get Rating)
Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
