Analysts Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) to report sales of $140.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $142.42 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $108.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $588.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $592.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $633.44 million, with estimates ranging from $625.20 million to $640.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWIR. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $696.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

