Analysts Expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.65 Million

Brokerages expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) will report sales of $68.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.30 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $51.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $307.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.90 million to $315.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $334.45 million, with estimates ranging from $330.90 million to $338.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 30.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

SYBT opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.15. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $67.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,805,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,399,000 after acquiring an additional 41,864 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,068,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36,217 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 541,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

