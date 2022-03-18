Analysts Expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities analysts predict that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Joint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Joint posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JYNT shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In other Joint news, CEO Peter D. Holt purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Joint by 117.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Joint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Joint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $38.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.65 million, a PE ratio of 80.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.51. Joint has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $111.06.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

