Analysts Issue Forecasts for Box, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOX in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BOX’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

BOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

BOX opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54. BOX has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.94 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BOX by 18.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BOX by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in BOX by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 17,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,729. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

