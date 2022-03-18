Analysts Issue Forecasts for Solid Biosciences Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Solid Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.30% and a negative net margin of 530.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

SLDB opened at $1.29 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,287,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after buying an additional 313,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,253,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 1,741,514 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 33.3% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 60,208 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Solid Biosciences news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $59,004 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

