Analysts Offer Predictions for Information Services Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Information Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.60.

ISV stock opened at C$22.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$399.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

