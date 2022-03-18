Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 18th (AYRWF, BDGI, DOO, ECIFY, ELEMF, EMA, ENI, FLGMF, FVI, GOOG)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 18th:

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$57.00 to C$40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Ayr Wellness Inc alerts:

Colliers International Group (TSE:BDGI) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$39.00.

BRP (TSE:DOO)

had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$127.00 to C$125.00.

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €10.00 ($10.99) to €9.00 ($9.89).

Elemental Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.00 to C$2.50.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$68.00.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €15.00 ($16.48) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.75 to C$7.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Tigress Financial from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$30.75 to C$30.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $1.75 to $1.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$54.00 to C$50.00.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$44.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.10 to C$1.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$1.30 to C$1.75.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) had its target price increased by Acumen Capital from C$1.40 to C$1.65.

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$13.00.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) was given a C$3.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.80 to C$15.30.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14).

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$48.00 to C$46.00.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Polaris Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from €215.00 ($236.26) to €207.00 ($227.47).

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$3.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) was given a C$3.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.