Analysts Set Expectations for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS.

PK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 169,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

