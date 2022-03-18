Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 18th (ABEV, AHCHY, ASBFY, ATDRY, ATLKY, ATNI, BNTGY, BSMX, CAE, ENI)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 18th:

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells clinkers and cement products under the CONCH brand in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic and loading services; and mining and related services. In addition, the company manufactures and sells cement packaging products and refractory materials; trades in coal products; and develops and sells profile and related products, as well as exports clinker and cement products. Anhui Conch or Conch Cement is the largest cement manufacturer in the mainland China. “

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $64.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €16.80 ($18.46) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $294.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Sidoti began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a market perform rating to a reduce rating.

