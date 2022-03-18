Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: G1A):

3/16/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €42.00 ($46.15) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/14/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €42.00 ($46.15) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/14/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €44.00 ($48.35) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/9/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €47.00 ($51.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/7/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €40.00 ($43.96) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/3/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €43.00 ($47.25) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/3/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €39.00 ($42.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/3/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €46.00 ($50.55) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/3/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €41.00 ($45.05) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/3/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €33.00 ($36.26) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/3/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €40.00 ($43.96) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/3/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €50.00 ($54.95) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/24/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €43.00 ($47.25) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/18/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €52.00 ($57.14) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/3/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €44.00 ($48.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/31/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €46.00 ($50.55) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/25/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €55.00 ($60.44) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/19/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €50.00 ($54.95) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/19/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €40.00 ($43.96) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/17/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €45.00 ($49.45) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ETR:G1A traded up €0.46 ($0.51) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €39.00 ($42.86). The company had a trading volume of 404,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of €40.70 and a 200 day moving average of €42.09. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.00. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €31.01 ($34.08) and a 1 year high of €48.55 ($53.35).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

