Analyzing Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) & Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) and Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Superior Drilling Products and Weatherford International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Drilling Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Weatherford International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Weatherford International has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.09%. Given Weatherford International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Weatherford International is more favorable than Superior Drilling Products.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Superior Drilling Products and Weatherford International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Drilling Products $13.34 million 2.18 -$530,000.00 ($0.02) -51.50 Weatherford International $3.65 billion 0.57 -$450.00 million N/A N/A

Superior Drilling Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Weatherford International.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Drilling Products and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Drilling Products -3.97% -31.85% -8.27% Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Superior Drilling Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.1% of Superior Drilling Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Weatherford International beats Superior Drilling Products on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Drilling Products (Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair. The firm also produces and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for oil field service firms. The company was founded by Annette Deuel Meier and Gilbert Troy Meier in 1993 and is headquartered in Vernal, UT.

About Weatherford International (Get Rating)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

