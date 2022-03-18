Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

Investment analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NGLOY. Liberum Capital cut Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($37.71) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.71) to GBX 3,050 ($39.66) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($52.02) to GBX 4,300 ($55.92) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,996.00.

NGLOY opened at $24.24 on Friday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

