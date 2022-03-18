ApeCoin (APE) Trading Up 1,292.2% Over Last Week

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 27.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and $8.30 billion worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeCoin coin can currently be bought for $13.93 or 0.00033292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded 1,292.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00045490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.61 or 0.06983634 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,818.83 or 0.99961003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00040453 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,500,000 coins. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev . ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ApeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

