Apexium Financial LP Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Apexium Financial LP owned about 0.15% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 166.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

QQQJ stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $36.24.

