Apexium Financial LP Has $16.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Apexium Financial LP reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 105,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after buying an additional 31,068 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,482,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $130.74 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.58.

