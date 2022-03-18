Apexium Financial LP Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.3% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $442.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $444.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.24. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $385.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.