Apexium Financial LP Sells 2,031 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Apexium Financial LP trimmed its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.20 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $46.95 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13.

