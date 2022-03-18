Apexium Financial LP Sells 443 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Apexium Financial LP lowered its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP owned about 0.16% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,273 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 122,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,363,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,775,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,833,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IGM. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $372.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.15. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $341.39 and a 1-year high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

