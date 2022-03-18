Apollon Limassol (APL) One Day Volume Hits $40,501.00

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $730,183.59 and approximately $40,501.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.22 or 0.00005314 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.00205907 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00027357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.71 or 0.00380364 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00057395 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

