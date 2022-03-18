Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lessened by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,248 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,163 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.7% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $160.62 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

