Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.36). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 123.04% and a negative return on equity of 105.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on APDN shares. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,850. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

