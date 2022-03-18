Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,348 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 4.3% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.66.

AMAT stock opened at $131.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

