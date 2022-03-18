Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,035 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,983 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 2.0% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $44,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after acquiring an additional 908,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,024,000 after acquiring an additional 381,189 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,136,000 after acquiring an additional 747,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.66.

AMAT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,458,496. The stock has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

