APY.Finance Trading Up 12.2% This Week (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and $80,790.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,698,613 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

