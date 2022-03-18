ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.40

Shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.40 and traded as low as $2.27. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 246,795 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 952.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 16.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).

