Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 759.4% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.84. The company had a trading volume of 115,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702,657. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.83 and its 200 day moving average is $185.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

