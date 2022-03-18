Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.2% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 162,854.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 86,946,546 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662,703 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,946,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after buying an additional 1,417,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,214,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.61. The company had a trading volume of 19,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,868. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $61.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.