Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.2% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 162,854.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 86,946,546 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662,703 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,946,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after buying an additional 1,417,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,214,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.61. The company had a trading volume of 19,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,868. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $61.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.85.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
