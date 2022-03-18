Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $607.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,751. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $583.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.05. The company has a market cap of $248.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.64.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

