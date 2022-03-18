Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $5.91 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 26,385,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,835,088. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

