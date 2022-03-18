Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGIB. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,914.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

Shares of IGIB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,867. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.49 and a 12-month high of $61.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

