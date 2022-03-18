Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $245.82. 4,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,381. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $222.50 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

