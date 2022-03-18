Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 2,336 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pfizer by 18.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 90,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,243.2% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 89,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 667,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,943,568. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

