Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 534 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.91. The company had a trading volume of 92,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,712. The stock has a market cap of $155.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.54. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.31 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

