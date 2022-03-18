Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 2,424 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Honeywell International by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 26,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $190.79. 40,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.65 and a 200-day moving average of $208.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

