Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Shares of ARCO traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $8.04. 2,391,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,546. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 798.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

