Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. 2,391,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,546. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $8.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 274,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 50,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

