Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Up 18.8%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 18.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 353,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 415,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$13.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project consisting of two exploration permits, such as the 243 hectares exploration Solavaara Permit and the 882 hectares Vaimouso permit; and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

