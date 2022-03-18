Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Ardmore Shipping posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Fearnley Fonds cut Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

ASC opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $141.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.62. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

