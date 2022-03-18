Arianee (ARIA20) Price Reaches $0.50

Arianee (ARIA20) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Arianee coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arianee has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. Arianee has a total market cap of $13.49 million and $4,817.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee was first traded on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,844,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

