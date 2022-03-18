Ark (ARK) Reaches Market Cap of $119.19 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $119.19 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 133.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 135,800,863 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.