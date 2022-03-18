Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Shares Down 1.9%

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AANNF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aroundtown from €5.90 ($6.48) to €5.50 ($6.04) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Aroundtown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Aroundtown from €8.50 ($9.34) to €7.20 ($7.91) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

