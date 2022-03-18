Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Trading 3.3% Higher

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. 19,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,279,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Arrival by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,371,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arrival by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,784,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,859,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Arrival by 261.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,655,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,461 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arrival by 128.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,995,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Arrival by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 602,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

