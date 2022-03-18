Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Trading 3.3% Higher

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. 19,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,279,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11.
About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
