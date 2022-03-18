Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Sells $47,075.76 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $47,075.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,905,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.80. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. The company had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth about $8,885,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Asana by 3.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.54.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

