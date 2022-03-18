Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Up 13.7%

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) shot up 13.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.13 and last traded at $44.37. 107,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,711,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.02.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASAN. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.54.

Get Asana alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 169.75% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The company had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $1,511,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,263,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $409,775,000 and sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $97,555,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Asana by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 8,284.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth $114,444,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.