ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sees Large Volume Increase

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 255,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,002,937 shares.The stock last traded at $7.50 and had previously closed at $7.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.03.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,238,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,924,000 after buying an additional 2,110,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 457.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025,689 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,785,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,478,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,406,000 after purchasing an additional 897,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 162.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,788 shares during the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Company Profile (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

