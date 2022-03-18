Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $194.35

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.35 ($2.53) and traded as high as GBX 199.28 ($2.59). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 192 ($2.50), with a volume of 2,305,933 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £196.35 million and a PE ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 190.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 194.35.

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust news, insider Rita Dhut bought 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £4,662.99 ($6,063.71).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

