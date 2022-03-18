ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €930.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been given a €930.00 ($1,021.98) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($769.23) price target on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €685.00 ($752.75) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €770.00 ($846.15) target price on ASML in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays set a €800.00 ($879.12) target price on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($857.14) price objective on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €757.54 ($832.46).

