ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Trimmed by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $13.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $667.92. 29,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,187. The company has a market cap of $273.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $659.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $755.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $539.02 and a 52 week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

